Chartered Accountants in India who are famous for other feats

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will complete 73 years on July 1, 2022. The foundation day of ICAI is celebrated as Chartered Accountants' Day every year to recognise the contributions of all the professionals in this field. Today, CA is one of the most lucrative and sought-after careers. However, it’s a common perception that CAs can only pursue a career in accounting and financial services. However, over the years many Chartered Accountants have successfully established themselves in different fields. Here is a list of eight individuals who became chartered accounts but went on to earn a name for themselves beyond the world of accounting and finance -