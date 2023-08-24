G20 delegates cut Chandrayaan-3 themed cake to celebrate ISRO’s success

1 / 7

A group of G20 delegates who have gathered for the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers’ Meeting in Jaipur celebrated the historic success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's third lunar expedition, landing on the South Pole of the moon. The meeting is scheduled to be held on August 24 and 25.

2 / 7

The trade ministers from G20 countries celebrated the success by cutting a Chandrayaan-3 themed cakes. One of the cakes was in the shape of Chandrayaan-3’s lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, while the other cake feature a moon with the Indian national flag on top. (Image: Piyush Goyal Twitter)

3 / 7

The G20 delegates were accompanied by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal. during the celebrations. (Image: Piyush Goyal Twitter)

4 / 7

The festivities also encompassed tricolored balloons and folk dancers dressed in traditional attire. (Image: Piyush Goyal Twitter)

5 / 7

The deliberations at the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers’ Meeting began on Thursday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address.

6 / 7

India scripted history on Wednesday to become the fourth country after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon, sparking celebrations across the country and on social media. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 7