G20 delegates cut Chandrayaan-3 themed cake to celebrate ISRO’s success

A group of G20 delegates who have gathered for the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers’ Meeting in Jaipur celebrated the historic success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's third lunar expedition, landing on the South Pole of the moon. The meeting is scheduled to be held on August 24 and 25.
The trade ministers from G20 countries celebrated the success by cutting a Chandrayaan-3 themed cakes. One of the cakes was in the shape of Chandrayaan-3’s lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, while the other cake feature a moon with the Indian national flag on top. (Image: Piyush Goyal Twitter)
The G20 delegates were accompanied by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal. during the celebrations. (Image: Piyush Goyal Twitter)
The festivities also encompassed tricolored balloons and folk dancers dressed in traditional attire. (Image: Piyush Goyal Twitter)
The deliberations at the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers’ Meeting began on Thursday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address.
India scripted history on Wednesday to become the fourth country after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon, sparking celebrations across the country and on social media. (Image: Reuters)
Comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar South Pole at 6.04 pm, making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface. (Image: PTI)