India on Moon: Celebrations erupt across nation as Chandrayaan 3 touchdowns on lunar South Pole

India on Moon: Celebrations erupt across nation as Chandrayaan-3 touchdowns on lunar South Pole

SUMMARY

India scripted history as the ambitious third Moon mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully touched down on the Moon's South Pole. Citizens across the country were beaming with pride and joy as India became the first nation to land on the uncharted surface.

Aug 23, 2023 10:04:51 PM IST

India on Moon: Celebrations erupt across nation as Chandrayaan-3 touchdowns on lunar South Pole
In a momentous achievement for India's space programme, the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar South Pole on Wednesday sparked jubilant reactions from around the world. India scripted history as the ambitious third Moon mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) touched down on the Moon's South Pole, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first nation to land on the uncharted surface. (Image: Reuters)

Live screening of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's landing on the moon was organised in various schools, colleges, and educational institutions. (Image: Reuters)

At an event organised near India Gate, people danced, chanted and waved the national flags as Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landed on the moon. (Image: Reuters)

In Ahmedabad, Arun Haryani, an enthusiast painted his body in tri-colour and held up a model of LVM3 M4 which was used in launching of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to celebrate ISRO’s success. (Image: Reuters)

Closely following Chandrayaan-3's descent was the Indian cricket team. The players cheered for team ISRO all the way from The Village ground in Dublin ahead of India's third T20I against Ireland. (Image: BCCI Twitter)

BJP workers In Bhopal were seen celebrating after the successful landing of 'Chandrayaan-3' on the lunar surface. (Image: PTI)

Young women cheered after the successful landing 'Chandrayaan-3' on the lunar surface, at a mall In Jammu. (Image: PTI)

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with BJP leaders Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri celebrated the successful soft landing of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon, at the India Gate. (Image: PTI/Kamal Singh)

Police personnel in Agra celebrated after the successful landing of 'Chandrayaan-3' on the Moon's surface. (Image: PTI)

People in Patna were seen bursting firecrackers and celebrating the successful soft landing of ISRO’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) on the Moon. (Image: PTI)

Volunteers carried a replica of 'Chandrayaan-3' as part of a street play for its successful landing on the lunar surface, in Bhubaneswar. (Image: PTI)

