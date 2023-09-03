Celebrating Teachers Day: Thoughtful gift ideas for your teacher

1 / 12

September 5 marks a special day in India when the invaluable contributions of educators are recognised and honoured – Teacher’s Day. This annual occasion is not only an opportunity to pay homage to the teaching community but also to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a revered philosopher and teacher who held the prestigious position of India's President from 1962 to 1967. (Image: Wikipedia/commons)

Teachers have an important role in moulding the lives of their students. As Teacher's Day approaches, it's a chance to give back by gifting them tokens of appreciation for the immeasurable time and effort they invest in moulding future generations. Here, we present a range of thoughtful gift ideas that convey heartfelt gratitude: (Image: Pixabay.com)

1) Personalised Notepad or Diary: A notepad serves as an essential tool in a teacher's daily routine, aiding in recording lessons and important activities. Personalising it with a special message adds a meaningful touch, underscoring the cherished teacher-student relationship. (Image: Botepad/Wiki Commons)

2) A Book: A gift that echoes the adage “knowledge is the best gift.” Selecting a book aligned with the teacher's interests or subject can offer a lasting tribute, symbolising the enduring value of learning.

3) Hand-made Cards: Emotions come alive through handcrafted gestures. Crafting a personalised card allows students to channel their creativity, adding a personal touch that words alone might struggle to convey. (Image: AP)

4) Pens: While gifting pens is customary, personalising them adds a unique twist. A pen engraved with a teacher's name or a meaningful message transforms a functional item into a cherished keepsake.

5) Customised Mug: Imagine the warmth a personalised mug brings as teachers start their day with a cup of inspiration. A customised mug adorned with a motivational quote or a heartfelt message serves as a daily reminder of the positive influence teachers have. (Image: Mug./Wiki Commons)

Framed photo./Wiki Commons6) Framed Photo: Memories etched in photographs create lasting impressions. A framed photo collage capturing moments from the school year becomes a tangible reminder of the teacher's impact on students' lives. (Image: Wiki commons)

7) Classroom Supplies: Practicality meets thoughtfulness with classroom supplies. Providing items like markers, sticky notes, calendars, or educational posters acknowledges the dedication teachers invest in creating a vibrant learning environment. (Image: REUTERS)

8) Handwritten Letter: In the age of digital communication, a handwritten letter stands out as a sincere gesture. Expressing gratitude, recounting memories and sharing the positive influence teachers have had makes for a deeply meaningful present. (AP Photo)

9) Bookmarks: Catering to teachers' reading interests, a personally crafted bookmark adds a touch of consideration to their leisure time. (Image: Shutterstock)

