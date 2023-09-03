CNBC TV18
Celebrating Teachers Day: Thoughtful gift ideas for your teacher

As Teacher's Day approaches, it's an opportunity to give back by giving them tokens of appreciation for the tremendous time and effort they put into shaping future generations. We have compiled a list of thoughtful gift suggestions that express sincere appreciation.

Sept 3, 2023

Celebrating Teachers Day: Thoughtful gift ideas for your teacher
September 5 marks a special day in India when the invaluable contributions of educators are recognised and honoured – Teacher's Day. This annual occasion is not only an opportunity to pay homage to the teaching community but also to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a revered philosopher and teacher who held the prestigious position of India's President from 1962 to 1967.

Teachers have an important role in moulding the lives of their students. As Teacher's Day approaches, it's a chance to give back by gifting them tokens of appreciation for the immeasurable time and effort they invest in moulding future generations. Here, we present a range of thoughtful gift ideas that convey heartfelt gratitude:

 1) Personalised Notepad or Diary: A notepad serves as an essential tool in a teacher's daily routine, aiding in recording lessons and important activities. Personalising it with a special message adds a meaningful touch, underscoring the cherished teacher-student relationship.

2) A Book: A gift that echoes the adage "knowledge is the best gift." Selecting a book aligned with the teacher's interests or subject can offer a lasting tribute, symbolising the enduring value of learning.

3) Hand-made Cards: Emotions come alive through handcrafted gestures. Crafting a personalised card allows students to channel their creativity, adding a personal touch that words alone might struggle to convey.

4) Pens: While gifting pens is customary, personalising them adds a unique twist. A pen engraved with a teacher's name or a meaningful message transforms a functional item into a cherished keepsake.

5) Customised Mug: Imagine the warmth a personalised mug brings as teachers start their day with a cup of inspiration. A customised mug adorned with a motivational quote or a heartfelt message serves as a daily reminder of the positive influence teachers have.

6) Framed Photo: Memories etched in photographs create lasting impressions. A framed photo collage capturing moments from the school year becomes a tangible reminder of the teacher's impact on students' lives.

7) Classroom Supplies: Practicality meets thoughtfulness with classroom supplies. Providing items like markers, sticky notes, calendars, or educational posters acknowledges the dedication teachers invest in creating a vibrant learning environment.

8) Handwritten Letter: In the age of digital communication, a handwritten letter stands out as a sincere gesture. Expressing gratitude, recounting memories and sharing the positive influence teachers have had makes for a deeply meaningful present.

9) Bookmarks: Catering to teachers' reading interests, a personally crafted bookmark adds a touch of consideration to their leisure time.

10) Chocolates: A delightful treat that transcends ages, chocolates convey sweetness and warmth. Paired with a note, they provide a simple yet effective way to bring a smile to a teacher's face.

X