Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman performs customary Halwa ceremony

SUMMARY The traditional 'Halwa ceremony' commenced on Thursday in the presence of Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Niramala Sitharaman to mark the beginning of the compilation of budget documents. The Halwa ceremony was held in the Budget Press situated inside North Block.

1 / 8

The Halwa ceremony, which coincided with Republic Day, marks the final stage of the Budget preparation process for Union Budget 2023-24. The Halwa ceremony was also attended by the Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad. (Image: @FinMinIndia/Twitter)

2 / 8

The Finance Minister was also accompanied by Dr T.V. Somanathan, Finance Secretary & Secretary of Expenditure; Ajay Seth, Secretary, Economic Affairs; Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, DIPAM; Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Revenue; Dr Anantha V. Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor; Nitin Gupta, Chairman, Central Board for Direct Taxes (CBDT); Vivek Johri, Chairman, Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC); and Ashish Vachhani, Additional Secretary (Budget). (Image: @FinMinIndia/Twitter)

3 / 8

Others officers and staff of the Ministry of Finance, involved in the Budget preparation and compilation process were also present on the occasion. As part of the ceremony, the Finance Minister also took a tour of the Budget Press and reviewed the preparations besides extending her best wishes to the officials concerned. (Image: @FinMinIndia/Twitter)

4 / 8

The finance minister distributed halwa to members of Budget Press along with other staff of the finance ministry present on the occasion. A customary Halwa ceremony is performed every year before the “lock-in” process of Budget preparation begins. (Image: @FinMinIndia/Twitter)

5 / 8

Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form and presented on February 1, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 8

Earlier, this ceremony was used to kick-start the printing exercise for the Budget. However, Budget 2021-22 was delivered in paperless form for the first time. This was the first time since independent India's first Budget on November 26, 1947, that the documents were not physically printed. (Image: @FinMinIndia/Twitter)

7 / 8

The Budget documents will be available on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' on both the Android and Apple OS platforms after the completion of the Budget speech by the finance minister in Parliament on February 1, 2023. (Image: @FinMinIndia/Twitter)

8 / 8

The mobile app will facilitate complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution. (Image: @FinMinIndia/Twitter)