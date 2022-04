1 / 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson are holding talks as the latter is on a two-day visit to India. Both PMs met at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi for a ceremonial reception on April 22. They are expected to focus on expanding economic and defense ties to wean India away from its dependence on Russia, officials have been quoted as saying. Here's a look at what has transpired between the two leaders so far. (Image: AP Photo)



2 / 5 The British PM will speak on expanding economic and defense ties with India as they meet for talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi. (Image: AP Photo)



3 / 5 As talks commenced, the British PM said: "Don't think things (ties) have ever been as good." Johnson arrived in Gujarat on April 21 and is now in New Delhi to drum up Britain's footprint in defence production in India. (Image: AP Photo)



4 / 5 The duo are also expected to hold talks on new cooperation on clean and renewable energy. (Image: AP Photo)