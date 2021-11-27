Bollywood's new love affair with crypto – celebrities jumping on NFT bandwagon



1 / 10 Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are the next big thing in the world of cryptos, NFTs enable users to own rare digital artefacts through the blockchain network that backs cryptocurrencies. All forms of art, tweets, music, GIFs, and more such digital assets can be owned through NFTs. Not just collectors or investors, but Bollywood stars are also jumping on the bandwagon. Let's look at some of the big names and their investments. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 10 Amitabh Bachchan recently launched NFTs and personal collectibles on beyondlife.club. These NFTs include his autographed vintage posters, a recital of his father's famous poem Madhushala, and other items associated with his stardom. In a recent auction, the digital collectibles from his NFT series were sold for roughly Rs 7.18 crore ($966,000). (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 Salman Khan recently announced plans to launch an NFT series on Bollycoin, an NFT marketplace with an exclusive focus on Bollywood. “Aa raha hoon main, NFTs leke. Salman Khan Static NFTs coming on bollycoin.com," Salman Khan said on Twitter. Bollycoin will be hosted on the Ethereum network. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 In early October, top Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra launched his first fashion-themed NFT series of 5 digital sketches. The collectibles were sold within 12 seconds of going live on the WazirX NFT marketplace. The highest grosser ‘illuminous showstopper', a constellation of sketches of Kareena Kapoor Khan was sold for roughly Rs 2.8 lakh ($3,753). (Image: Reuters)



5 / 10 Sunny Leone was the first Bollywood actress to roll out her NFTs in early November. She launched a collection of 9,600 NFTs under the title “Misfitz”. Announcing the launch of her NFT, Leone tweeted in her inimitable style: "Meet the Misftiz! This is misfitz HONEY! She loves the color pink…boys with tattoos…and then eats them for lunch …”



6 / 10 Kamal Haasan, who celebrated his 67th birthday on November 7, announced that he is taking a plunge into NFT and metaverse. Celebrity NFT platform Fantico has got into a contract with Haasan to launch his NFTS and game-based Metaverse avatar. Fantico has recently taken on board Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the elder daughter of Rajinikanth as creative director.



7 / 10 NFTs themed around Rajinikanth-starrer Sivaji the Boss are expected to be launched soon. In July, Singapore-based NFT marketplace Diginoor.io signed a contract with AVM Studios to launch movie collectibles from the 2007 Tamil action thriller. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 Sonu Nigam has partnered with digital entertainment and technology company, JetSynthesys to launch India's first music NFT. The series is expected to include Nigam's single 'Hall of Fame' - his first official English track. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Musician Ritviz has sold multiple NFTs; one in collaboration with Shantanu Hazarika, and another one with Nucleya. Singer Kailash Kher posted the first look of his NFT on Twitter last month. Other singers and musicians such as Mika Singh, Sidhu Moosewala, and composers Salim-Sulaiman are also set to enter the NFT marketplace soon. (Image: Wikipedia)