Big Brother is watching; these are the world’s most surveilled cities



1 / 6 A recent analysis found that Delhi has the most CCTV cameras per square miles, in a global survey of surveillance. The analysis by Comparitech researchers found that China remains the most highly surveilled nation in the world, with most of the entries belonging to the Asian nation. In the analysis of 150 cities across the globe, data collected from government reports, police websites, and news articles found that New Delhi had the densest surveillance network in the world with 1826.58 CCTV cameras per mile2 for a total of 551,500 CCTV cameras used by public authorities. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet, “Feel proud to say that Delhi beats cities like Shanghai, NY n London with most CCTV cameras per sq mile. Delhi has 1826 cameras, London has 1138 cameras per sq mile. My compliments to our officers and engineers who worked in mission mode n achieved it in such a short time.” (Image: AP)









2 / 6 5- Wuxi (China): While not as famous as the nearby city of Shanghai, Wuxi sits on the banks of Taihu Lake in eastern China, where it has been an important cultural centre and one of the centres of the modern industrial revolution in China. The city with a population of 35 lakh residents sports 472.66 cameras per square mile and has the lowest crime index as per the Comparitech analysis. (Image: Reuters)









3 / 6 4- Shenzhen (China): The fifth most populous city in China, Shenzhen connects the important Hong Kong archipelago to the rest of the Chinese mainland. The city is a global hub for technology, research, shipping and finance. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the Port of Shenzhen, and the Guangdong Free-Trade Zone are located in the city. The city has a total of 400,000 cameras which come out to be 520.08 CCTV cameras per square mile in the city. (Image: Shutterstock)









4 / 6 3- Chennai (India): The capital of the southern state of Tamil Nadu is one of the important centres of economic activity in Southern India. Chennai is also one of the fastest-growing cities in India economically, with a total GDP of $78 billion. The city’s surveillance system is covered by 280,000 cameras with 609.92 security cameras every square mile. (Image: Reuters)









5 / 6 2- London (UK): The capital of England and the United Kingdom, and the largest city in the British Isles, London is known for being one of the most heavily surveilled cities in the world. George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984, where a central totalitarian government created a massive surveillance state, was set in the city as well. The city is one of the preeminent financial and economical centres of the world and counts 1138.48 CCTV cameras per square mile. (Image: AP)





