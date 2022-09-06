Bengaluru floods: Torrential rains bring India’s IT hub to its knees — see photos

SUMMARY Life for many in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru was disrupted after two days of torrential rains set off long traffic snarls, widespread power cuts and heavy floods that swept into homes and submerged roads. According to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, some areas in the state capital have received 150 percent more rains than normal between September 1 and 5. Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K.R.Puram have recorded 307 percent excess rain. "This was the highest rainfall in the last 42 years. All the 164 tanks in Bengaluru are filled to the brim," he said.

On the night of September 5, several parts of the city were heavily waterlogged as the torrential downpour continued to lash Bengaluru, India's IT hub. Pictured: Commuters pass through a waterlogged road near Wipro Technologies office at Sarjapur, in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI)

With streets waterlogged, houses and vehicles partially inundated, the use of boats and tractors to cross the streets submerged in water by office goers and school children was a common sight in several parts of the city like Yemalur, Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, Marathahalli among several others. Pictured: Firefighters evacuate residents from flooded Rainbow Drive Layout at Sarjapur. (Image: PTI)

Several private schools have declared holidays and have switched to online teaching for a few days, while many offices have suggested that employees work from home. Most parts of the Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur road, that houses some IT firms resembled lakes, affecting the movement of traffic. Pictured: A man carrying his child wades through the waterlogged Outer Ring Road after heavy monsoon rains, near Bellandur in Bengaluru (Image: PTI)

Bikers pushing their two-wheelers that were stuck and pedestrians struggling to navigate through knee-deep water was a common sight in some places. Pictured: A motorist falls while navigating his way through a flooded street (Image: AP)

The authorities have warned of interruptions to the water supply. Boats were deployed to rescue people submerged in floodwaters. Pictured: Firefighters evacuate residents from flooded Rainbow Drive Layout after heavy monsoon rains at Sarjapur, in Bengaluru, Monday. (Image: PTI)

CM Basavaraju Bommai, who chaired a meeting of senior Ministers and officials on Monday night, said a decision has been taken to release Rs 300 crore to deal with the current rain situation as well as the maintenance of basic infrastructure in Bengaluru. Pictured: Firefighters rescue an elderly woman from a flooded apartment after heavy rainfall in Bengaluru. (Image: AP)

He also said that Rs 9.50 crore has been released to establish a company of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) exclusively for Bengaluru and to provide the equipment. On the T K Halli pump house in Malavalli taluk of Mandya which pumps Cauvery water to Bengaluru, being affected due to overflowing Bheemeshwara River and water from the surrounding lakes, the CM said flood water is being drained out, but it will take two days to drain out water from Cauvery 3rd stage pump house and to resume work. Pictured: Firefighters help evacuate residents from a flooded area after heavy rainfall in Bengaluru. (Image: AP)

Noting that an alternative plan has been formulated for water supply to Bengaluru, he said around 8,000 bore wells are under the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) control and they would be restarted to supply water during the disruption in Cauvery water supply to areas. Instructions have also been given to supply water from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) bore wells to areas where there has been disruption in water supply due to rain, Bommai further said, adding that Water in tankers will be supplied on behalf of the government to the areas where there are no bore wells. Pictured: Firefighters help an elderly woman move to a safer area after heavy rainfall in Bengaluru. (Image: AP)