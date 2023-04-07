English
Behind Bars: A closer look inside India's overcrowded prisons

By Anand Singha  Apr 7, 2023 8:00:04 PM IST (Published)

India’s prison system is facing a severe crisis due to overcrowding, according to the India Justice Report 2022. The report reveals that 77 percent of the incarcerated in jails are awaiting completion of their trials. Let’s delve deeper into the report's findings on prison overcrowding and the implications for India's criminal justice system.

The total inmate population has increased from 368,998 in 2010 to 554,034 in 2021. Meanwhile, the total available prisons capacity has increased from 320,450 in 2010 to 425,609 in 2021. (Image: Shutterstock)

The national prison occupancy rate has increased from 115.0 percent in 2010 to 130.2 percent in 2021, reflecting the dire situation of the prison system. (Image: Shutterstock)

The occupancy rates vary across the states in India, with some having a high occupancy rate, while others are within limits. According to the report, 17 states have a prison occupancy rate up to 100 percent, including A&N Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Goa, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Tripura. (Image: Shutterstock)

On the other hand, seven states, including Assam, D&N Haveli and D&D, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, have a high occupancy rate between 100 percent to 120 percent. (Image: Shutterstock)

Six states, including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra, have a very high occupancy rate between 120 percent to 150 percent. (Image: Shutterstock)

Lastly, six states, including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, have a severe occupancy rate between 150 percent to 185 percent. (Image: Shutterstock)

X