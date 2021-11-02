0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • photos>
  • india>

  • Banker, navy officer, bureaucrats: These top officials found themselves on the wrong side of law

View as Slide Show Image

Banker, navy officer, bureaucrats: These top officials found themselves on the wrong side of law

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Banker, navy officer, bureaucrats: These top officials found themselves on the wrong side of law

Here is a look at several top officials who were jailed while they were in office or post their retirement