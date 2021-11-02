Banker, navy officer, bureaucrats: These top officials found themselves on the wrong side of law



1 / 7 The recent arrest of Pratip Chaudhuri, the former chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), has sent ripples through the banking sector. He was implicated in a loan scam case where a Rs 200-crore property was sold off for just Rs 24 crore. Chaudhuri was arrested by Jaisalmer Police in Delhi on Sunday and was taken back to Jaisalmer where he was denied bail.



2 / 7 Before the former public sector bank chief Choudhary was lodged in a jail cell, several bureaucrats have also faced jail terms post-retirement. Here’s a look at a few of them



3 / 7 HC Gupta | The top bureaucrat for the Coal Ministry between 2005 and 2008 was arrested by CBI on 12 counts of irregularities. Though the IAS officer was later acquitted, the retired man faced jail time.



4 / 7 Golla Venkata Raghurami Reddy | The senior bureaucrat from Andhra Pradesh was arrested just three days before his retirement for possessing illegal assets worth Rs 500 crore. Reddy, director of state town planning in the municipal administration department, had stashed diamonds and gold in washing machines, had Rs 50 lakh cash and owned 300 acre valuable land.



5 / 7 Swatantra Kumar Jain and Kamla Jain | Swatantra Kumar Jain, who retired as deputy secretary in the central government, and Kamla Jain, who retired as an officer in the Union Public Service Commission, were convicted in a dowry death case along with their son. The judge held that the three were responsible for the death of their pregnant daughter-in-law.



6 / 7 S Malaichamy | The IAS officer of the 1971 batch (AGMU cadre) was Delhi’s former chief electoral officer. He was arrested after it was found that he possessed Rs 52.68 lakh in assets, which is more than his known sources of income. He was found guilty under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.