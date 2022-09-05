Photos | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in Delhi for 4-day visit

SUMMARY The Prime Minister of Bangladesh is on a state visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, her first since the COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi visited Dhaka in 2021 to take part in ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of the neighbouring country's independence.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday arrived in New Delhi for a four-day state visit to India to meet the country’s top leadership to further cement the multifaceted relationship and ink at least seven bilateral agreements in areas like water management, railway and science and technology. (Image: PTI)

The prime minister and her entourage boarded a state-run Biman Bangladesh Airlines VVIP flight from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Prime Minister Modi will meet her for bilateral discussions on Tuesday in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen, who is accompanying Hasina to India, stated that security cooperation, investment, enhanced trade relations, power and energy sector cooperation, water sharing of common rivers, water resource management, border management, and combating drug smuggling and human trafficking are likely to be prioritised during Hasina-Modi talks. (Image: Twitter)