Mini As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Union Culture Ministry has allowed free entry to all monuments and sites protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). According to officials, both Indian nationals and foreign visitors will be given free entry to the monuments under the aegis of the ASI. Here’s a look at the top 10 monuments under the ASI that one can visit between August 5 and 15 for free.

Taj Mahal, Uttar Pradesh |

A pinnacle of Mughal architecture, the Taj Mahal was built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan (1628-1658) in the memory of his queen Mumtaz Mahal. The grand structure is the mausoleum of both Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal. (Image: Shutterstock)

Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh | Fatehpur Sikri is a city situated 37 km away from Agra. It was built by the Mughal Emperor Akbar in honour of the great Sufi saint Sheikh Salim Chisti. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Red Fort, Delhi | Construction of the famous citadel Red Fort or Lal-Qila started in 1639 and was completed after nine years. The construction was commissioned by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. The monument is open to visitors from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Qutub Minar, Delhi | Qutbu’d-Din Aibak laid the foundation of the Qutb-Minar, the highest tower in India in red and buff stand stones. The minar was commissioned in AD 1199 for the use of the mu’azzin (crier) to give calls for prayer. It has a diameter of 14.32 m at the base and is 2.75 m on the top. The monument rises to a height of 72.5 m. It is open on all days from 7 am to 8 pm. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Cooch Behar Palace, West Bengal | The Cooch Behar Palace is the palace of the erstwhile rulers of the princely state of West Bengal. Maharaja Nripendranarayan built it in 1887. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra | The Ajanta Caves are located 107 km north of Aurangabad. The caves were discovered by a British army officer of the Madras Regiment in 1819, while he was on a hunting expedition. The caves are famous for their murals. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Bekal Fort, Kerala | The Bekal fort situated 16 km south-east of Kasargod lies along the Arabian Sea. One of the best-preserved monuments in Kerala, the Bekal fort spreads over forty acres and has massive walls rising 12 meters in height made of local laterite stones. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Hampi, Karnataka | Hampi, also known as Pampakshetra of Kishkindha, is situated on the southern bank of the river Tungabhadra. At one time, it was the main centre of the administration of the Vijayanagara Empire. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Konark Sun Temple, Odisha | The Sun temple was built in the thirteenth century. The temple structure was conceived as a chariot of the Sun God with twelve pairs of wheels dragged by seven horses. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Deeg Palace, Rajasthan | Deeg Palace is located in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. The palace is associated with the Jat rulers of the 18th century. There are a number of important monuments inside the Deeg Palace, including Singh Pol, Gopal Bhawan, Suraj Bhawan, Kishan Bhawan, Hardev Bhawan, Keshav Bhawan, Nand Bhawan and Purana Mahal. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)