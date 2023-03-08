Australian PM Anthony Albanese celebrates Holi after arriving in Ahmedabad for four-day state visit

SUMMARY Australian PM Anthony Albanese is in India on a four-day state visit. He will also hold talks with his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi to lock the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) deal as well as hold bilateral talks.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Wednesday afternoon. Albanese is on a state visit to India till March 11. (Image: Anthony Albanese Twitter)

He later also visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. (Image: Anthony Albanese Twitter)

The Australian PM later also took part in the festivities of Holi in Ahmedabad. (Image: Anthony Albanese Twitter)

Sharing moments from the Holi celebrations on his Twitter handle, Albanese said, "Honoured to celebrate Holi in Ahmedabad, India. Holi’s message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an enduring reminder for all of us." (Image: Anthony Albanese Twitter)

Later at night, Albanese tweeted that India and Australia's educational ties are about to get even closer. "We've finalised a deal that means students who study in Australia and India can have more of their qualifications recognised between our two countries," his tweet stated. (Image: Anthony Albanese Twitter)

Albanese added that Australia's Deakin University will also become the first foreign university that is approved to open a campus in India, "with more Australian universities hoping to join them. This is an exciting beginning for stronger educational, commercial and cultural relationships," he said. (Image: Anthony Albanese Twitter)

During Albanese's four-day visit, he is scheduled to hold talks with his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi to lock the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) deal. He will also hold bilateral talks to catalyse the India-Australia relationship, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday. (Image: PTI)

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) was announced in December last year. Under the pact, Australia will offer zero-duty access to India for about 96.4 percent of exports (by value) from the day the agreement is enforced and India will offer preferential access to Australia on over 70 percent of the country’s tariff lines.

This is Albanese's first visit to India as the Australian Prime Minister. He will be visiting Mumbai on March 9, following which he would head to Delhi. (Image: Anthony Albanese Twitter)

PM Modi has invited Albanese, who is also being accompanied by the Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Senator Don Farrell, Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King, as well as senior officials and a high-level business delegation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

The Australian PM Albanese and PM Modi will hold the annual summit to discuss areas of cooperation under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and they will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA said on Monday.