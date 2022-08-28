August 28: India and Pakistan signed peace accord, Toyota Motor Company was founded and more

SUMMARY On August 28, 1973, India and Pakistan signed an agreement to clear the way for the release of most of the 90,000 Pakistani prisoners held in India and for the settlement of other issues after the war in December 1971. The accord was signed after 19 days of negotiations spread over two months in Islamabad and New Delhi. It also provided a procedure for Pakistani recognition of Bangladesh. On the same day in 1963, Martin Luther King delivered the historic "I Have a Dream" speech which was a call to end racism in the United States. It was delivered in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, during a political rally organized by human and political rights groups. Here are some more historical events that make August 28.

1 / 9

1789 | German-British astronomer William Herschel discovered Enceladus one of Saturn's moons. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2 / 9

1884 | The first known photograph of a tornado was taken in South Dakota, US. (Image: Unsplash)

3 / 9

1937 | Toyota Motor Company became independent after separating from Toyota Automatic Loom Works, which was founded in 1933. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

4 / 9

1963 | American activist Martin Luther King Jr. delivered the historic "I have a dream" speech in a March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom civil rights. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 9

1980 | The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine was used for the first time to scan the human body. (Image: Shutterstock)

6 / 9

1993 | The spacecraft Galileo took the first pictures of the asteroid Ida. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

7 / 9

1996 | The marriage of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, ended and the final divorce decree was issued. (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 9

2019 | Climate change activist Greta Thunberg arrived in New York after sailing across the Atlantic in an emissions-free vessel. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

9 / 9

2020 | Famous American actor Chadwick Boseman died from colon cancer at age 43. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)