At Rs 200 apiece and Rs 500 a kg, mangoes have arrived in Patna

SUMMARY Due to the scarce availability of mangoes, the current price for a kg of the fruit ranges from Rs 350 to Rs 500, while there are certain varieties that are available for Rs 150 to 200 apiece.

1 / 6

With summer approaching it is almost time to quench our mango cravings. At present, mangoes are being grown and are visible on trees. However, the king of fruits has entered markets in Patna, which are being sourced from other states. Due to the scarce availability of mangoes, the current price for a kg ranges from Rs 350 to Rs 500, while there are certain varieties which are selling for Rs 150 to 200 apiece. (Image: News18)

2 / 6

1. Shani, a shopkeeper at the fruit market near Income Tax Golambar of Patna, said that mangoes are coming from Mumbai, Orissa and Delhi. He added that the demand is currently low, but sale will pick up soon. (Image: News18)

3 / 6

At Shani’s shop, Gulabkhas mangoes including Malda of Odisha and Parry of Maharashtra are available and the price of these mangoes ranges from Rs 350 to Rs 500 per kg. (Image: News18)

4 / 6

This variety of mango is selling for Rs 150-200 per piece! The Hapus, also known as Alphonso, is considered to be the best variety of mangoes. Currently, these mangoes are being sold for Rs 1500 to Rs 2000 a dozen in the Income Tax Golambar area. (Image: News18)

5 / 6

The Hapus or Alphonso has been given the GI tag. These mangoes are loved for their sweetness, taste, and excellent aroma. (Image: News18)

6 / 6

It is also said that Hapus mangoes do not spoil if kept for a week after ripening. The Hapus come from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and surrounding areas of Maharashtra. Currently, the variety is available only at select stores but it is expected to be easily available in the coming 10-20 days. (Image: News18)