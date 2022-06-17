Homephotos newsindia news

Assam floods: Situation worsens as heavy rains continue, 4 more deaths reported

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

More than 96 hours of continuous rain has devastated the entire state of Assam with the total death toll rising to 46. Over 1 million people in 72 revenue circles of 24 districts, of 1510 villages have been affected until now. Amongst all the districts affected Goalpara, Bajali and Kamrup are the worst affected districts until now.