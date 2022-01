1 / 6 After months of waiting, Delhi received the first of the 300 proposed electric buses with women and differently-abled-friendly features. (Image: Kailash Gahlot instagram page)







2 / 6 CM Arvind Kejriwal flagged off the first DTC electric bus today by doing hawan puja in presence of transport minister Kailash Gehlot and DTC CMD Neeraj Semwal. (Image: Kailash Gahlot instagram page)



3 / 6 According to the Delhi government, the buses will be eco-friendly as they would emit zero percent smoke and run fully on electricity. (Image: Kailash Gahlot instagram page)







4 / 6 These 12-meter-low floor AC, E-buses will have CCTV cameras, panic buttons enabled to ensure women's safety as well as pink seats. (Image: Kailash Gahlot instagram page)



5 / 6 Besides having GPS and live-tracking, these buses will have kneeling ramps for the differently-abled population. (Image: Kailash Gahlot instagram page)