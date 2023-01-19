Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Gol Dhana ceremony today: See pics of guests and more

SUMMARY Anant Ambani and bride-to-be Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana ceremony takes place today in the presence of family and friends. Anant is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, while Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. The couple got engaged in a traditional ‘Roka’ ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan in December

1 / 4

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani made a grand entrance at Antilia for their formal engagement amidst traditional ceremonies like Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi. Radhika wore a golden beige lehenga choli while Anant was seen wearing a navy blue kurta. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

2 / 4

The couple who have known each other for a few years will exchange rings in the presence of family members after the Gol Dhana which is a pre-wedding ceremony in Gujarati traditions, akin to an engagement. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

3 / 4

The Ambani family along with the gorgeous couple were all smiles and excited about the ceremony. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

4 / 4

The entrance of Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani and his family, is decked up with flowers for the GoI Dhana ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (Image: Dishya Sharma)