Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant star-studded engagement: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar and more attend

SUMMARY Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement ceremony began amidst traditional Gujarati rituals such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi. Ambani's extravagant residence Antilia, where the ceremony is taking place, is all decked up with lights and garlands. The couple posed for the media ahead of their engagement. Radhika Merchant wore a golden lehenga for the occasion, while Anant chose a traditional blue outfit.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s engagement ceremony is taking place in the presence of family and friends. Many eminent celebrities including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived for the ceremony. Aishwarya along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan looked glamorous in a bottle green suit. (Image: News18)

Sachin Tendulkar is also present for the festivities. Sachin, who shares a strong bond with the Ambani’s, attended the ceremony with his wife Anjali. Sachin is seen in an ivory kurta while Anjali looked radiant in a purple saree. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Among the other guests are Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his wife Anupama Chopra. The two posed for the paparazzi along with Rajkumar Hirani. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Shreya Ghoshal is seen wearing a beautiful red sharara. The singer will also be performing at the ceremony.

Film producer Kiran Rao attended the ceremony in a saree paired with a blazer. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Actor Meezaan Jaffrey, son of Jaaved Jaffrey, is also seen at the engagement ceremony. (Image: Viral Bhayani)