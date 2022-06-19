This Indian Navy Warcraft is the showstopper at Kolkata’s Aircraft Museum – See pictures



1 / 4 The Bengal government, in order to increase interest in forces, planned to come up with an Aircraft Museum and wanted ‘Tupolev’, which served the Indian Navy for the last 35 years, to start the museum. The naval forces, after a request from the government, sent the aircraft and the museum was built over a time span of 3 years.



2 / 4 Debasish Sen, chairman of HIDCO said, “We want to develop interest for the young generation to get into forces and Tu 142 was serving Indian Navy a few years back also. We thought of showing civilians how difficult our soldiers stay and protect our country. We really worked hard on this project. We are getting a good response.”



3 / 4 On entering the museum, you will see Tu 142 Navy Aircraft which flew even 5 years back. Inside the aircraft, you can see missiles and other interesting materials as well. The museum, which has become the latest tourist attraction, opens around 2.30 pm in the afternoon and remains open till 8 pm.