Air crashes that took lives of famous people: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Madhavrao Scindia and others who died in accidents



1 / 12 A military helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others onboard crashed in the Nilgiris at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others on board the Indian Air Force helicopter died in mishap, the Indian Air Force said.



2 / 12 According to ANI, Rawat was being accompanied by his defence assistant, security commandos and Air Force personnel. The passengers included Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Brig LS Lidder, NK Jitendra Kr, NK Gursewak Singh, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal. (Photo: Ravi Shankar Vyas/IANS)



3 / 12 The tragic incident is a grim reminder of the fatal end of several high-profile people like YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Sanjay Gandhi and Madhavrao Scindia who all lost their lives in aerial crashes. Here's a look at the tragic air crashes where high-profile people have died. (Photo credit: IANS)



4 / 12 Homi Bhabha, the father of India's nuclear programme, died on January 24 1966, while travelling on the Air India flight 101. The flight from Bombay to New York crashed near Mont Blanc’s summit, killing all 117 people on board. (Image credit: Twiter)



5 / 12 Sanjay Gandhi, a Member of Parliament from the Congress party and the younger son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, died in an air crash on June 23 1980, near Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi. Gandhi is said to have lost control of the new aircraft he was flying, leading to the crash. (Image credit: Wikimedia)



6 / 12 Madhavrao Scindia | Veteran parliamentarian Madhavrao Scindia died on September 30, 2001, when his plane crashed in Motta village, Uttar Pradesh. Scindia, 56, was travelling to address a rally in Kanpur.



7 / 12 GMC Balayogi | Lok Sabha Speaker and Telugu Desam Party member G.M.C. Balayogi died in an aircraft crash on March 3, 2002. Balayogi’s Bell 206 helicopter crashed in Kaikalur in the Krishna district.



8 / 12 South Indian actress Soundarya, who starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Sooryavansham, was killed in an air crash near Bangalore on April 17, 2004. She was travelling with four others to Andhra Pradesh to campaign for the BJP. (Image credit: Instagram)



9 / 12 OP Jindal | Then power minister of Haryana, famous industrialist O.P. Jindal was killed along with the state agriculture minister Surendra Singh in a chopper crash near Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on March 31, 2005. The aircraft had crashed due to a technical snag.



10 / 12 YS Rajasekhara Reddy | The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh was killed in a helicopter crash near Rudrakonda Hill on September 2, 2009. Inclement weather is said to have forced the chopper to go off course. YSR’s charred remains were traced 27 hours after the helicopter went missing.



11 / 12 Dorjee Khandu | The former chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh Dorjee Khandu was killed in a plane crash on April 30, 2011, while travelling from Tawang to Itanagar. Aerial search for Khandu was halted on May 2 due to bad weather and a ground search was initiated. His death was confirmed on May 5, 2011. (Image credit: Twitter)