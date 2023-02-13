Aero India show 2023: India looks to become leading hardware exporter — See pics

SUMMARY The Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru is a biennial event with flying demonstrations by stunt teams and militaries and commercial pavilions where aviation companies display their products and technology. The five-day exhibition is being participated by over 700 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries. The theme of Aero India is "The runway to a billion opportunities" and is aimed at projecting India's growth and capabilities in the defence and aerospace sectors. The focus of the event is to showcase indigenous equipment and technologies and forge partnerships with foreign companies, in line with the 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision of the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday showcased India as an attractive destination for investments in the defence manufacturing sector and said it will move towards becoming one of the leading exporters of military hardware globally. Modi made the comments in his address while inaugurating the 14th edition of Aero India show at Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Here's a look at some spectacular images from the Aero India show underway in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI)

The five-day exhibition is being participated by over 700 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries, officials said. This edition of Aero India is showcasing the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing military aircraft, helicopters, military equipment and new-age avionics. They said around 250 business-to-business agreements are expected to be firmed up at Aero India which is estimated to unlock investment to the tune of around Rs 75,000 crore. (Image: PTI)

Several Indian Air Force fighter aircraft were on display during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI)

Indian Air Force’s fighter aircraft Tejas performed several manoeuvres such as the show-off, take-off, hesitation roll and vertical pinchback at the Aero India 2023 show. A full-scale Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Tejas is a single-engine, lightweight, highly agile, multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft. It has a quadruplex digital fly-by-wire Flight Control System (FCS) with associated advanced flight control laws. (Image: AP)

India’s indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand performed aerobatic manoeuvres during the inauguration of the Aero India 2023. The only attack helicopter in the world, LCH Prachand can land and take off at an altitude of 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) with a considerable load of weapons. The helicopter can fly at a maximum speed of 288 kmph and has a combat radius of 500 km, which can go up to a service ceiling of 21,000 feet. (Image: AP)

Sukhoi-30 MKI dazzled the skies with its famous "Loop-Tumble-Yaw," at the Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. A twinjet multirole air superiority fighter, the aircraft is developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built under licence by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. (Image: AP)

IAF’s aerobatic teams Sarang and Surya Kiran stole the show at Aero India 2023. The Sarang team enthralled the audience with a series of manoeuvres, including the famous Sarang Split. (Image: AP)

The Surya Kiran team which returned after 2 years with a 9 aircraft formation team performed the delta loops, barrel rolls and bomb burst with the signature smoke trails. (Image: AP)

The US Air Force's two newest fifth-generation supersonic multirole F-35A aircraft made a historic debut at Aero India triggering huge interest and adding lustre to the five-day marquee event. The two jets, F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter arrived at the Yelahanka Air Force station on the outskirts of Bengaluru after their respective journey from Utah and Alaska air force bases in the US. Indian military officials said it is for the first time that the supersonic stealth aircraft of the US Air Force landed in India. (Image: PTI)

PM Modi also released commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, (Image: PTI)