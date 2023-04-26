Aamir Khan to Nikhat Zareen: A look at celebrities taking part in PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat@100’ conclave

SUMMARY The day-long event will see four thematic sessions, two book releases and the unveiling of a commemorative postage stamp and a special coin on 100 episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Many of the eminent people, who were featured in different episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, are also attending the national conclave.

Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon, and sportspersons Deepa Malik and Nikhat Zareen along with hundreds of eminent personalities attended PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat@100’ national conclave organised in Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry is celebrating the 100th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme in a grand way. (PTI Photo)

The I&B Ministry has organised a day-long national conclave on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on April 26. The 100th episode of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, which was launched on October 3, 2014, will be aired on April 30. (PTI Photo)

Let us take a look at some of the eminent personalities who attended the ‘Mann Ki Baat@100’ conclave. (PTI Photo)

Aamir Khan, who has been a known crusader for social causes, spoke at the ‘Mann Ki Baat@100’ National Conclave. The 58-year-old was a panellist at the conclave’s fourth session on ‘Ahwan Se Jan Andolan’. He said, “True stories have a deeper impact and this is what Mann Ki Baat is doing.” (PTI Photo)

Nikhat Zareen: PM Modi has been very supportive of Indian athletes and has mentioned their success stories many times in his radio programme. Last month, PM Modi had congratulated Nikhat Zareen for her victory at the World Boxing Championships. While speaking at the conclave’s session on Nari Shakti, Nikhat appreciated the Prime Minister for his continuous support for Indian athletes. (PTI Photo)

Raveena Tandon, one of Bollywood’s most beloved divas, also spoke at the session on Nari Shakti. Raveena was recently honoured with Padma Shri. (PTI Photo)

Kiran Bedi: Ramon Magsaysay Award winner and anti-corruption crusader Kiran Bedi spoke about the importance of vocational skills with respect to women empowerment.

RJ Raunac: Popular radio jockey, RJ Raunac, spoke at the conclave's third session on 'Jan Samvad Se Atmanirbharta'. RJ Raunac said, “After Mann Ki Baat, we think that there is only one RJ who is No. 1 and is associated with everyone. Mann ki Baat has played a major role in people's lives." (Image: Youtube screengrab)

TV Mohandas Pai emphasised the fact that India has emerged as the largest software exporter in the world. He spoke about how India exports more software than Saudi Arabia sells oil.