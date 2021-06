The latest Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2021 report has revealed the top five factors that make an employer attractive. They are attractive salary and benefits, job security, career progression, work-life balance, and pleasant work atmosphere."In the coming years, we foresee a clear trend of employees seeking benefits beyond monetary aspects and attributing more importance to other Employee Value Proposition drivers like provision for full-time remote work, a COVID safe environment at physical workspaces, mental wellness support, etc,” Viswanath PS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Randstad India, said. Here are the top 10 employers in India: