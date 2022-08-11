75th Independence Day: A look at the lesser-known Indian freedom fighters

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini In the 200-year struggle for Independence, thousands of Indians sacrificed their lives to free the country from the British Raj. The most well-known freedom fighters were undoubtedly Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhagat Singh, and a few others. However, unlike these big names, there were many others who fought equally hard but never got any share of the limelight. As India celebrates its 75 years of Independence from the British Raj, here’s a look at some of the lesser-known freedom fighters whose contributions were lost in the pages of history.

Alluri Sitarama Raju |

Alluri Sitarama Raju hailed from present-day Andhra Pradesh. He led the Rampa Rebellion of 1922–24, fighting the British in the border areas of East Godavari and Visakhapatnam. (Image: Shutterstock)

Tiruppur Kumaran | Kumaran from Tiruppur participated in the Indian freedom struggle and suffered fatal injuries during a clash with the police in January 1932. At the time of his death, Kumaran was holding the Indian nationalist flag which was banned by the British. Due to this act of valour, he is often remembered as ‘Kodi Kaatha Kumaran’ which in Tamil means "Kumaran who protected the flag". (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay | Kamaladevi was a social reformer and freedom activist who became the first woman in Indian history to run for a legislative seat. She was also the first woman to be arrested by the British. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Aruna Asaf Ali | As part of the Quit India Movement in 1942, Aruna Asaf Ali, then aged 33, hoisted the Indian National Congress flag at the Gowalia Tank Maidan in Bombay. When an arrest warrant was issued in her name, she went underground and started a movement. The British seized her property and sold it and announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for her capture. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Matangini Hazra | Matangini Hazra, also known as Gandhi Buri, was part of the Quit India Movement and Non-Cooperation Movement. The powerful lady was shot thrice during a procession but continued to march with the Indian flag, shouting 'Vande Mataram' till her last breath. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Bhikaji Cama | Madam Bhikaji Cama was a key member of India's Independence movement who is also remembered as an iconoclast who stood for gender equality. The social reformer donated most of her personal property to an orphanage for girls. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Garimella Satyanarayana | Garimella Satyanarayana motivated the people of Andhra Pradesh with his writings. He wrote poems and songs calling all to join the movement against the British. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Peer Ali Khan | Although Mangal Pandey was the most famous hero of the 1857 mutiny, only a few know about Peer Ali Khan, who rebelled against the British. Khan was among the 14 people who were hanged for their role in the mutiny. (Image: Twitter)

Lakshmi Sahgal World War II veteran Lakshmi Sahgal was an officer in the Indian National Army. She was given the post of minister of women's affairs in the Azad Hind government. She led a female regiment called 'Rani of Jhansi regiment. Later, she represented CPIM in the Rajya Sabha. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Velu Nachiyar | Velu Nachiyar was the first Indian queen from Ramanathapuram to fight the British even before the 1857 uprising. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)