75th Independence Day: A look at the lesser-known Indian freedom fighters

In the 200-year struggle for Independence, thousands of Indians sacrificed their lives to free the country from the British Raj. The most well-known freedom fighters were undoubtedly Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhagat Singh, and a few others. However, unlike these big names, there were many others who fought equally hard but never got any share of the limelight. As India celebrates its 75 years of Independence from the British Raj, here’s a look at some of the lesser-known freedom fighters whose contributions were lost in the pages of history.