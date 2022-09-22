World Rose Day 2022 — 10 Indian celebrities who survived cancer

SUMMARY Fighting cancer is one of the tough battles that one can endure. It is because cancer takes quite a toll on both your mental and physical strength. Going through a tumultuous and arduous process of medications and treatments requires immense strength. And this is why people who have been through this journey of hardship and pain can be called warriors. Every year World Rose Day is celebrated on September 22 to support those who are fighting cancer and to give them hope of survival. On the occasion of World Rose Day, it is only fair to commemorate the journey of those who went through the battle with this deadly disease and came out as winners. Here is a list of Indian celebrities who survived cancer.

Kirron Kher | Veteran actress Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, in April last year. While dealing with such a serious illness, she continued working and did not let the disease take over. She even returned to the sets of the reality show India has got Talent in November to judge the new season. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Manisha Koirala | Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and she successfully came out of it. She went under treatment in the United States and opened up about her journey through an autobiography titled Healed. She has been cancer free for the last ten years. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Yuvraj Singh | After the World Cup tournament in 2011, cricketer Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left lung. He underwent a rigorous course of chemotherapy and was cured in 2012. He participated in the T20 World Cup in 2012 after his treatment. (Image: Yuvraj Singh Instagram)

Anurag Basu | Director Anurag Basu successfully soldiered on after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukaemia, a type of blood cancer in 2004. Beating the odds, which were not in his favour, he survived and churned out some of the best movies in Bollywood, including Barfi. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Lisa Ray | Actor Lisa Ray was one of the first celebrities to announce being diagnosed with cancer publicly. Lisa revealed about suffering from the deadly disease in 2009 and in 2010 she was declared cancer free. She shared her nearly one-year-long battle against cancer in her book titled Close to The Bone: A Memoir. (Image: Lisa Ray Instagram)

Mumtaz | Veteran actress Mumtaz was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002. After a series of chemotherapies and radiation treatment, she was cured of the disease and has been, since then, living with the family, away from the limelight. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Rakesh Roshan | Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2018. After beating the deadly disease, he is now living a healthy lifestyle and recently celebrated his 73rd birthday. (Image: Rakesh Roshan Instagram)

Sanjay Dutt | In 2020, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. He went through hours of chemo cycles and received treatment in Dubai. Sanjay is now cancer-free and was last seen in Shamshera. (Image: Sanjay Dutt Instagram)

Sonali Bendre | Sonali Bendre maintained a brave face all through her treatment after she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. She received intensive treatment in the United States and is now stronger than ever. (Image: Sonali Bendre Instagram)

Tahira Kashyap | Filmmaker and author, Tahira Kashyap, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. She underwent treatment for almost a year and is now cancer-free. Her husband, Ayushmann Khurana, was a big motivator throughout her journey. (Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram)