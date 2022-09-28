World Heart Day: 5 exercises to help reduce bad cholesterol

SUMMARY Exercise is one way of increasing the levels of good HDL cholesterol in our bodies. Although running is an effective aerobic exercise, it is not the only way to turn one’s health around. There are several other good exercises that can reduce the negative effects of high cholesterol on one’s health.

Besides improving diet, exercise is one of the most effective lifestyle changes that can help bring down high cholesterol naturally. Cholesterol is a fatty substance in the blood that can stick to the inside walls of the artery and increase the risk of heart disease. While high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol or ‘good’ cholesterol protects the body from cholesterol buildup, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol or ‘bad’ cholesterol can damage the arteries. This World Heart Day, take a look at some exercises that can help lower bad cholesterol. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Brisk walks or jogging | Jogging and brisk walks are good for lowering cholesterol and for managing weight. Walking is as good as running for cardiovascular health. Published in the Archives of Internal Medicine in 2013, a study found that HDL cholesterol levels improved more in long-distance runners than in short-distance runners (less than 10 miles a week). (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Cycling | Cycling is helpful for people whose hips and knees are vulnerable. Studies have revealed that those cycled to work were less likely to develop high cholesterol than those who didn’t. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Swimming | A few laps in the pool are one of the best exercises for heart health and help lower cholesterol. Researchers found in a 2010 study that swimming improved body fat distribution, body weight, and LDL cholesterol levels better than walking among women aged 50 to 70 years. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Yoga | Yoga helps to improve lifestyle habits. Apart from that, it can also reduce the risk of heart disease. A study published in the Indian Heart Journal showed that a three-month yoga program helped bring down total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dancing | Apart from bringing joy, dancing also helps in lipid control which leads to lowering bad cholesterol levels. Ballroom dancing is most effective in lowering cholesterol levels as it includes high engagement both mentally and physically. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)