With many states seeing surge in dengue cases, here’s how to stay safe

SUMMARY States across India have witnessed a surge in dengue cases after heavy rains and waterlogging in many regions. The case count in Delhi has already reached a five-year high. Here's what to know about the mosquito that transmits dengue virus, and how to stay safe.

WHAT IS DENGUE: A viral disease, transmitted by the infective bite of an Aedes Aegypti mosquito. Dengue is caused by the dengue virus and has four distinct, but closely related, variants named - DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4. (Image: Pixabay)

IT OCCURS IN TWO FORMS: Dengue Fever and Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever(DHF). Dengue Fever is a severe, flu-like illness, whereas DHF is a more severe form of disease, which may cause death. (Reuters Photo)

HOW DOES IT SPREAD: Dengue is highly contagious and spreads from one person to another through mosquito bites. (Image: Pixabay)

AEDES AEGYPTI: Mosquito that transmits dengue fever. These are small blackish mosquitoes with white stripes on the abdomen and legs. They are also called tiger mosquitoes. (PTI Photo)

Aedes aegypti breeds in stagnant water within and around houses. They are active during daylight hours and usually bite during the morning and late afternoon/evening hours. Female Aedes mosquito acquires the virus while feeding on the blood of an infected person. (Image: Pixabay)

SYMPTOMS TO WATCH OUT FOR: Dengue symptoms usually develop within 3-14 days after being exposed to the virus. (Image: News18)

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF: To avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, use insect repellents and mosquito nets, wear long-sleeved clothes and long trousers while going outdoors, and screen the windows and doors. (Image: Pixabay)

