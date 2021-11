The new heavily mutated strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is believed to be more transmissible as it has 10 mutations compared to just two of the Delta variant that swept the world. The mutations have also prompted a fear that the existing vaccines may not be as effective against Omicron. However, it would take several weeks to determine the variant's transmissibility and the effectiveness of vaccines and therapeutics against it, said a WHO spokesperson. Here's what we know so far about Omicron: