No safe level of second-hand smoke exposure, studies confirm

SUMMARY SHS includes both the side-stream smoke from the end of the cigarette and the smoke exhaled by smokers. It is a lethal cocktail of irritants, toxins and cancer-causing substances.

1 / 10

THE RISKS OF PASSIVE SMOKING: You know smoking is bad for you. But did you know you're at risk for serious health complications even if you inhale second-hand smoke?

2 / 10

In the early 2000s, with limited evidence of second-hand smoke (SHS) harms, the tobacco industry attempted to downplay the hazards of passive smoking, characterising it as a mere inconvenience for non-smokers rather than a substantial threat.

3 / 10

However, the landscape has transformed dramatically since then. The evidence of the adverse health impact of SHS is now irrefutable. Studies have confirmed that there is no safe level of SHS exposure.

4 / 10

WHAT IS SECONDHAND SMOKE: Second-hand smoke (SHS) is the mixture of compounds released by tobacco smoked by others i.e. active smokers. SHS includes both the side-stream smoke from the end of the cigarette and the smoke exhaled by smokers. It is a lethal cocktail of irritants, toxins and cancer-causing substances.

5 / 10

Dangers of second-hand smoke: Of the 7,000 compounds released at least 69 can cause cancer.

6 / 10

Main causes of death due to second-hand smoke exposure: Even with open windows and air filters, the toxic compounds from SHS cling to rugs, curtains, clothes, food etc. and remain in the room months after the active smoking took place - this is known as "third-hand smoke" (THS). The evidence suggests that THS, also known as residual tobacco smoke or aged tobacco smoke, may be harmful to those exposed.

7 / 10

HOW SECOND-HAND SMOKE KILLS: The burden of death related to SHS exposure is disproportionately borne by females.

8 / 10

THE MAIN VICTIMS OF PASSIVE SMOKING

9 / 10

MYTHS ABOUT SECOND-HAND SMOKING

10 / 10

MYTHS ABOUT SECOND-HAND SMOKING