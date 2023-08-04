CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newshealthcare NewsNo safe level of second hand smoke exposure, studies confirm

No safe level of second-hand smoke exposure, studies confirm

No safe level of second-hand smoke exposure, studies confirm
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 4, 2023 6:40:35 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

SHS includes both the side-stream smoke from the end of the cigarette and the smoke exhaled by smokers. It is a lethal cocktail of irritants, toxins and cancer-causing substances.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 10

THE RISKS OF PASSIVE SMOKING: You know smoking is bad for you. But did you know you're at risk for serious health complications even if you inhale second-hand smoke?

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 10

In the early 2000s, with limited evidence of second-hand smoke (SHS) harms, the tobacco industry attempted to downplay the hazards of passive smoking, characterising it as a mere inconvenience for non-smokers rather than a substantial threat.

smoking
Image count3 / 10

However, the landscape has transformed dramatically since then. The evidence of the adverse health impact of SHS is now irrefutable. Studies have confirmed that there is no safe level of SHS exposure.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 10

WHAT IS SECONDHAND SMOKE: Second-hand smoke (SHS) is the mixture of compounds released by tobacco smoked by others i.e. active smokers. SHS includes both the side-stream smoke from the end of the cigarette and the smoke exhaled by smokers. It is a lethal cocktail of irritants, toxins and cancer-causing substances.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 10

Dangers of second-hand smoke: Of the 7,000 compounds released at least 69 can cause cancer.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 10

 Main causes of death due to second-hand smoke exposure: Even with open windows and air filters, the toxic compounds from SHS cling to rugs, curtains, clothes, food etc. and remain in the room months after the active smoking took place - this is known as "third-hand smoke" (THS). The evidence suggests that THS, also known as residual tobacco smoke or aged tobacco smoke, may be harmful to those exposed.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 10

HOW SECOND-HAND SMOKE KILLS: The burden of death related to SHS exposure is disproportionately borne by females.

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 10

THE MAIN VICTIMS OF PASSIVE SMOKING

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 10

MYTHS ABOUT SECOND-HAND SMOKING

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 10

MYTHS ABOUT SECOND-HAND SMOKING

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X