From Sweden to Australia — Top countries offering the best mental health treatment

SUMMARY Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a growing understanding of the importance of mental health and how to better take care of it. While individuals can take many steps to improve their own mental health, a large number of mental disorders require external intervention. The level of government spending on developing mental-health infrastructure is one of the best predictors of the quality of mental health treatment. Here are some of the top countries which offer the best mental health treatment.

Sweden | With a strong public health network, a culture that promotes work-life balance and plenty of ways to decompress, Sweden offers some of the best mental health treatment as well as one of the best places for having great mental health in the first place. (Image: Shutterstock)

Germany | Germany is one of the countries with an extensive support network to help those suffering from mental illnesses and also to help to readjust to everyday life after treatment. A culture that strictly keeps work life during work hours also helps in mental well-being. (Image: Shutterstock)

Finland | Often voted as one of the happiest populations in the world, Finland offers many of the same benefits as neighbouring Sweden. The country is also constantly working on improving its mental health infrastructure and decreasing the stigma around mental health issues. (Image: Shutterstock)

France | Perhaps one of the world’s best places to work in terms of work-life balance, France is famous for providing a great setting to recharge your mental health. Heavy spending on national healthcare programs also means that mental health treatment is easily accessible, free and effective. (Image: Shutterstock)

The Netherlands | The Netherlands has one of the best public healthcare systems in the world. The country’s focus on mental health is present throughout all age groups. The country is home to some of the world’s happiest children and teenagers. (Image: Shutterstock)

Italy | Home of the phrases ‘La Dolce far Niente (the joy of doing nothing) and ‘La Dolce vita’ (the good life), Italy has revamped its mental health infrastructure after being brutally battered during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. (Image: Shutterstock)

Norway | The Scandinavian country has invested heavily in mental health intervention and has one of the strongest social security nets in the world. (Image: Shutterstock)

Canada | While Canada is one of the best countries in terms of mental healthcare treatment quality and has far happier citizens than the neighbouring US, most of the mental healthcare is taken care of through family doctors and primary care doctors. (Image: Shutterstock)

Slovenia | After the COVID-19 pandemic, Slovenia has taken a concerted effort to improve its mental health infrastructure. The country has instituted several new programs, opened several institutions and increased the number of mental health services that it offers its citizens. (Image: Shutterstock)

Australia | While Australia already offered free mental healthcare from its public hospitals, in recent years it has taken efforts to make mental healthcare more accessible to its highly dispersed population outside of major population centres. The country has also focused on improving people’s physical health in order to boost mental well-being. (Image: Shutterstock)