International Yoga Day: Simple exercises you can perform at your workplace

SUMMARY In the midst of a hectic workday, incorporating yoga poses can bring balance and rejuvenation. This International Yoga Day, practice these poses, promoting wellness and productivity in the workplace.

1 / 7

International Yoga Day, celebrated on June 21st, is a global initiative promoting physical and mental well-being. This annual event unites millions in practicing yoga, an ancient discipline with numerous benefits. Yoga fosters balance, flexibility, and inner peace, enhancing overall health. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 7

Sitting for long hours at work weakness your back and core muscles. As we embrace this day, CNBC-TV18’s Shibani Gharat and Yoga Instructor and Youtuber Rashmi Ramesh show a few yoga poses perfect for practicing in your workplace. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 7

Yoga to stretch and strengthen your back | Working from a desk all day long can put strain on our back. If you have aching or stiffness in your back, exercises such as sideway stretches, spinal twist can be performed at your desk that can help to ease strain.

4 / 7

Yoga to strengthen your core | Anyone who works at a desk all day knows how valuable small movements can be for their body. Boat pose, knee-to-elbow crunches are some of the exercises you can perform at your desk to strengthen your core.

5 / 7

Yoga to stretch your legs | When we passively sit in a chair all day long, the muscles in our legs can go dormant. Perform yoga poses such as hamstring swipe and glute stretch to quickly get in some movement and blood flowing to the legs.

6 / 7

Yoga for shoulder strength and mobility | Excessive sitting can often lead to a plethora of issues, including shoulder pain. The good news is that through gentle shoulder stretches that don’t take too long, and can even be practiced at your desk, can bring some much-needed breath and comfort to your neck and shoulders.

7 / 7

Yoga to relax your eyes and unwind while at work| With an increase in screen time, we put unnecessary strain on our eyes on day to day basis. These eye relaxation techniques can definitely help relieve stress while at your desk.