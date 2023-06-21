International Yoga Day: Simple exercises you can perform at your workplace

SUMMARY
In the midst of a hectic workday, incorporating yoga poses can bring balance and rejuvenation. This International Yoga Day, practice these poses, promoting wellness and productivity in the workplace.
International Yoga Day, celebrated on June 21st, is a global initiative promoting physical and mental well-being. This annual event unites millions in practicing yoga, an ancient discipline with numerous benefits. Yoga fosters balance, flexibility, and inner peace, enhancing overall health. (Image: Shutterstock)
Sitting for long hours at work weakness your back and core muscles. As we embrace this day, CNBC-TV18’s Shibani Gharat and Yoga Instructor and Youtuber Rashmi Ramesh show a few yoga poses perfect for practicing in your workplace. (Image: Shutterstock)