India hits 100-crore vaccination mark: Key facts and timeline

India has achieved an important milestone on Thursday of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. The country took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6.It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.