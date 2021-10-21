India hits 100-crore vaccination mark: Key facts and timeline



1 / 6 Key facts on COVID-19 vaccine: The milestone of 100 crore vaccine doses was achieved in 278 days. India achieved the target of the first 25 crore doses in 151 days, the next 25 crore doses in 58 days, another 25 crore doses in 36 days.









2 / 6 As of now, 75 percent of adults have got at least one dose and 31 percent have had two.









3 / 6 Only 3 vaccines against COVID-19 are being administered in India - Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, and Russia's Sputnik V.









4 / 6 The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.









5 / 6 The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The vaccination drive was expanded and everyone above 18 were allowed to be vaccinated from May 1.





