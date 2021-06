Dr Kedar Toraskar hasn't been able to sleep much over the last few months. His mind would constantly turn to the young COVID-19 patients fighting for their lives in the ICU ward he oversees at Wockhardt Hospital in the western Indian city of Mumbai. Pictured here: Dr Kedar Toraskar, centre, head of critical care, checks on a COVID-19 patient in the ICU ward at the Mumbai Central Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai. (Image: AP)