Healthcare

In pics: All you need to know about COVID-19 'Delta Plus' variant

Updated : June 22, 2021 03:59 PM IST

Though there is no indication yet of the severity of the disease due to the new variant, Delta plus is resistant to the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 recently authorised in India.

CNBCTV18.com

Three states in the country have reported cases of the 'Delta plus' variant of COVID-19, considered highly infectious.

Many renowned scientists believe that the newly identified 'Delta plus' variant may trigger a third wave of the pandemic in the country.

The new variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, one of the drivers of the second wave.

Twenty-one cases of the 'Delta plus' variant of COVID-19 have been found in Maharashtra, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

At least three cases of SARS-CoV-2 Delta-plus variant have been found in samples collected from two districts -- Palakkad and Pathanamthitta, officials said.

Five cases of the Delta plus variant have been reported in the state. There has been one fatality due to the new variant.

