In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for June 16: Active caseload falls below 9-lakh mark; new fatalities below 3,000
Updated : June 16, 2021 02:54 PM IST
India, after being hit hard by the second wave of COVID-19, seems to be on the path of recovery, with a steady decrease in the number of cases and deaths. However, the battle against the pandemic would last longer than anticipated with several states still under curfews and partial lockdowns. Here is a look at the key highlights from the latest COVID-19 data released by the health ministry: (Image: Reuters)