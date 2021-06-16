Healthcare

In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for June 16: Active caseload falls below 9-lakh mark; new fatalities below 3,000

Updated : June 16, 2021 02:54 PM IST

India, after being hit hard by the second wave of COVID-19, seems to be on the path of recovery, with a steady decrease in the number of cases and deaths. However, the battle against the pandemic would last longer than anticipated with several states still under curfews and partial lockdowns. Here is a look at the key highlights from the latest COVID-19 data released by the health ministry: (Image: Reuters)

Pradeep Suresh @https://twitter.com/pradeep2616764

India recorded 62,224 new coronavirus infections. Active COVID-19 cases in the country continued to be below the 9-lakh mark with the number falling by another 47,946. (Image: Reuters)

The active caseload currently stands at 8,65,432 while the death toll increased to 3,79,573 with 2542 new fatalities. (Image: Reuters)

The total number of vaccinated people in the country stood at 26,19,72,014 on Wednesday morning including nearly 28 lakh vaccinations done in the last 24 hours. (Image: Reuters)

The national recovery rate currently stands at 95.80 percent. On the other hand, the proportion of active cases decreased to 2.92 percent of the total infections. (Image: Reuters)

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,83,88,100. (Image: Reuters)

Recoveries continued to outnumber the fresh cases for the 34th day in a row. (Image: Reuters)

Published : June 16, 2021 02:54 PM IST