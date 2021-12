1 / 12 Here is a collection of images from across the globe highlighting the influence that the coronavirus pandemic has had on 2021. Pictured here: A nursing home resident receives a dose of vaccine in Santiago, Chile. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 12 Stuttgart Ballet company dancers Elisa Badenes and Friedemann Vogel take part in the performance, "Social Distance Stacks", envisioned by conceptual artist Florian Mehnert, at the John Cranko School in Stuttgart, Germany. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 12 Medical workers move a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 12 First responder Robson Felix da Silva, a member of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, resuscitates a patient suspected to have COVID-19 in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 12 A migrant worker passes his son through a bus window as they return to their village after the Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 12 A worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) rests while preparing a grave at a burial ground allotted by the government for COVID-19 victims in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 12 Mr Lordi of the Finnish hard rock band Lordi receives the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a drive organised in Rovaniemi, Finland. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 12 A protester confronts riot police officers during a demonstration against France's restrictions -- including compulsory health passes -- to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Paris, France. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 12 Two-year-old Adrian James, who tested positive for COVID-19, breathes with the help of a ventilator at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St Louis, Missouri, USA. (Image: Reuters)



10 / 12 People wait to cremate victims who died of COVID-19 at a cremation ground in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)



11 / 12 Patients suffering from COVID-19 lie in beds at the Stark Arena sports venue, which was turned into a COVID-19 treatment facility, in Belgrade, Serbia. (Image: Reuters)