From Deepika to Selena, top 5 celebs who freely talked about their mental health problems

SUMMARY Mental health — earlier ignored or hidden like a dirty secret — is increasingly becoming a part of our regular discourse, with popular stars normalising disclosure, full or partial. Mental health refers to cognitive, emotional and behavioural wellbeing. The problems may initially show up as stress episodes and panic attacks, and if left unaddressed, can lead to suicidal thoughts and full-blown depression.

Popularity and stardom bring with them a host of issues — performance pressure, hectic commitments and stressful schedules among them — and some find it difficult to cope as stars too are humans. From actor Deepika Padukone to pop singer and actor Selena Gomez, several celebrities have opened up about their struggle with mental health. Let’s take a look at them: (Image: Shutterstock)

Deepika Padukone | Deepika Padukone has talked about her battle with depression on various platforms. The actress has been vocal about her journey in dealing with mental health and how she felt about it. The first sign, Deepika shared, was stress, which eventually led to shortness of breath, distractions, and breaking down, among others. (Image: Reuters)

Selena Gomez | Pop singer Selena Gomez fought depression and anxiety, while physical illness also took a toll on her. In 2020, Selena revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In an interview, the singer said that she stopped using social media because she could not find the “purpose” in posting photos. Selena shared that the decision allowed her to take control of her mental health. (Image: Reuters)

Anushka Sharma | Most people don’t know that even Anushka Sharma has dealt with anxiety and depression. The actress, in an interview with Vogue magazine, admitted that the mental illness runs in the family, and she was taking treatment for the same. Anushka has time and again urged people to come out and speak as one should not feel shameful about mental illness. (Image: Reuters)

Ryan Reynolds | "We don't talk enough about mental health and don't do enough to destigmatize talking about it," Ryan Reynolds said in an Instagram post, shared earlier this year in May. The actor also opened up about his “lifelong” struggle with anxiety. (Image: Reuters)

Kendall Jenner | Last year, supermodel Kendall Jenner in a candid chat for Vogue’s Open Minded Series talked about suffering from anxiety. Kendall said that as she gained more fame, her mental health took a toll. (Image: Reuters)