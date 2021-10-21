COVID-19: Total vaccine doses administered in India crosses the 100 crore mark



1 / 7 Health workers receive flowers from a Bharatiya Janata Party leader holding a placard thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for100 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in New Delhi. (Image: AP)









2 / 7 A health worker inoculates a woman at a government hospital in New Delhi. (Image: AP)









3 / 7 Members of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) distribute sweets to celebrate 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Image: AP)









4 / 7 About 75% of India’s total eligible adult population have received at least one dose, while around 30% are fully immunized. (Image: AP)









5 / 7 Coronavirus cases have fallen sharply in India since the devastating months at the start of the year when the highly transmissible delta variant, first detected in the country a year ago, was infecting hundreds of thousands daily, sending COVID-19 patients into overwhelmed hospitals and filling cremation grounds. (Image: AP)









6 / 7 Still, there remains a worrying gap between those who have received one shot and those fully immunized. (Image: AP)





