1 / 16 Despite the relative lack of information about the new potentially dangerous Omicron variant of the SARS CoV-2's severity of infections, transmissibility and ability to evade the immune response, several nations have already reintroduced international travel restrictions. Many of the restrictions target South Africa, where the variant was first identified, and other nations in Southern Africa. Despite this, the variant is already present in several other countries outside of South Africa already.



2 / 16 Australia had just opened its international borders in November and was one of the first countries to report incidences of the variant. Two passengers from southern Africa tested positive for the variant after they arrived in Sydney. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 16 A traveller from Mozambique tested positive for the variant in Italy, with several of the man’s family members also testing positive with the virus, including two children. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 16 Health authorities in the Netherlands positively tested 61 travellers infected with COVID-19 who were travelling from South Africa on Friday. The authorities believe that many of the infected are actually carrying the Omicron variant. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 16 The UK was one of the first nations to reintroduce international travelling restrictions in response to the Omicron but the country reported that two cases of infection had still made it onto the island, through flights from South Africa. (Image: AP)



6 / 16 Israel was one of the fastest to achieve a significant vaccination rate in the world but reintroduced emergency measures for COVID-19 after a case of Omicron was detected on November 26 in a traveller from Malawi. (Image: AP)



7 / 16 Hong Kong, the centre of trade and economic activity, counted three cases of Omicron cases, after South Africa. The city is looking to ensure that the infection doesn’t spread to others and insists that all three infections have been successfully contained. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 16 Belgium reported two cases of Omicron, the first being reported on Friday. Belgium responded by suspending flights to and from seven countries in southern Africa. (Image: AP)



9 / 16 France had detected eight possible cases of Omicron infections as it waited for results to confirm the presence of the variant. The country had announced that it will be tightening restrictions to prevent its spread. (Image: AP)



10 / 16 The landlocked country reported its first suspected case of the Omicron variant via a person who returned to Switzerland from South Africa around a week ago. Further tests would confirm whether he is infected by the variant or not. (Image: Shutterstock)



11 / 16 Germany confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant yesterday. The pair had entered the country through Munich airport on November 24 and were in quarantine already. (Image: Reuters)



12 / 16 Canada reported two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant from Ontario today. The variant took five days to arrive in North America since it was first identified. (Image: Reuters)



13 / 16 Denmark had reported two cases of the Omicron variant that arrived in the country in travellers coming from South Africa. The country had ruled out COVID-19 restrictions but may impose travel restrictions to slow the spread of the variant.



14 / 16 Austria confirmed its very first case of the Omicron variant today. The infected person was suspected of being infected with the variant and was identified in the province of Tyrol. (Image: AP)



15 / 16 A hospital in the Czech Republic was the first to confirm a case of the Omicron variant in the country yesterday. The infection was reported from a hospital in the city of Liberec. (Image: AP)