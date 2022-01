1 / 7 Authorities in India began vaccinating teens in the age group of 15 to 18, as more states started to enforce tighter restrictions to arrest a new COVID-19surge stoked by the infectious omicron variant. Pictured here: Children wait to receive their vaccination for COVID-19 at a government school in New Delhi. (Image: AP)



2 / 7 The election commission has decided to go ahead with legislature elections early this year in the country’s most populous state with over 20 crore people despite a spike in COVID-19 cases. Pictured here: Policemen stand guard as a large crowd of supporters gather to listen to PM Narendra Modi as he lays the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: AP)



3 / 7 On Monday, state governments across the country administered doses at schools, hospitals, and through special vaccination sites amid a rapid rise in coronavirus infections, particularly in the country's densely populated cities. (Image: AP)



4 / 7 A teenager receives vaccination for COVID-19 at a government school, in New Delhi. (Image: AP)



5 / 7 A teenager registers to receive vaccination for COVID-19 at a government school, in New Delhi. (Image: AP)



