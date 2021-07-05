COVID-19 data highlights for July 5: 39,796 new cases in India, deaths lowest in 3 months and more
Updated : July 05, 2021 12:57 PM IST
India, after being hit hard by the second wave of COVID-19, seems to be on the path of recovery, with a steady decrease in the number of cases and deaths. However, the battle against the pandemic would last longer than anticipated with several states still under curfews and partial lockdowns. Here is a look at the key highlights from the latest COVID-19 data released by the health ministry: