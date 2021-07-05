Healthcare

COVID-19 data highlights for July 5: 39,796 new cases in India, deaths lowest in 3 months and more

Updated : July 05, 2021 12:57 PM IST

India, after being hit hard by the second wave of COVID-19, seems to be on the path of recovery, with a steady decrease in the number of cases and deaths. However, the battle against the pandemic would last longer than anticipated with several states still under curfews and partial lockdowns. Here is a look at the key highlights from the latest COVID-19 data released by the health ministry:

Pradeep Suresh @https://twitter.com/pradeep2616764

India, after being hit hard by the second wave of COVID-19, seems to be on the path of recovery, with a steady decrease in the number of cases and deaths. However, the battle against the pandemic would last longer than anticipated with several states still under curfews and partial lockdowns. Here is a look at the key highlights from the latest COVID-19 data released by the health ministry: (Image: Reuters)

India recorded 39,796 new coronavirus infections. Active COVID-19 cases in the country continued to be below the 5-lakh mark with the number falling by another 3,279. (Image: Reuters)

The active caseload currently stands at 4,82,071 while the death toll increased to 4,02,728 with 723 new fatalities. (Image: Reuters)

The total number of vaccinated people in the country stood at 35.28 crore on Monday morning including nearly 15 lakh vaccinations done in the last 24 hours. (Image: Reuters)

The national recovery rate currently stands at 97.11 percent. On the other hand, the proportion of active cases decreased to 1.58 percent of the total infections. (Image: Reuters)

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,97,00,430. (Image: Reuters)

Recoveries continued to outnumber the fresh cases for the 53rd straight day. (Image: Reuters)

Published : July 05, 2021 12:57 PM IST