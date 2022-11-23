10 winter superfoods that can boost your immunity as temperatures drop

SUMMARY The winter is setting in and calls for a change in diet to boost one’s immunity and protect oneself from the dry weather and dipping temperatures while keeping the body warm and healthy. The advent of winter can exacerbate certain health conditions such as skin dryness, psoriasis and eczema and arthritis. To ensure that you take good care of the immune system while the temperature dips, here’s a look at 10 winter superfoods that can help you stay safe and healthy. It is important that you add these to your daily diet throughout the season.

Bajra | Bajra is a popular winter staple which can be consumed as bhakri, laddoo, khichdi, bhajani and thalipeeth. Bajra is rich in vitamin B and it promotes muscle growth and hair regeneration. (Image: Shutterstock)

Jaggery | Jaggery is a healthy sugar alternative with warming properties. It is rich in iron and is therefore a very good choice for anaemics. Jaggery helps maintain adequate iron levels during winters, which in turn binds oxygen to RBCs. Those with lower levels of iron have lesser availability of oxygen in the body and feel colder. (Image: Shutterstock)

Ghee | Ghee, an easily digestible fat, is capable of generating instant heat and energy to keep a person warm. It boosts immunity and keeps skin from getting dry and flaky. One a use ghee as a cooking medium or add it to rice, roti, or khichdi. (Image: Shutterstock)

Sweet potato | Sweet potato is not just high in nutrients, but also rich in fibre, vitamin A and potassium. Consuming sweet potatoes on a regular basis can cure constipation, build immunity, and reduce inflammation. (Image: Shutterstock)

Amla | Indian gooseberry or amla is packed with immunity-boosting vitamin C and can be consumed directly or in the form of murabba, pickles, candies, chutneys or with juice. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dates | Dates are packed with loads of health benefits and are particularly good for arthritis patients. Dates are a good source of vitamins, minerals, and fibres. They are rich in calcium and help to keep bones and teeth strong. They can be included in morning and evening snacks to boost stamina. (Image: Shutterstock)

Green veggies | Green veggies such as spinach, fenugreek, mustard and mint are rich in antioxidants, fibres and vitamins and can be anti-inflammatory in nature. They can be consumed as saag or in sabzis and rotis. (Image: Shutterstock)

Seasonal fruits | each one of us should consume seasonal fruits such as apricots, guava, oranges, custard apple and apples. These are rich in micronutrients, and fibre and help in skin hydration. (Image: Shutterstock)

Sesame | Sesame seeds contain essential fatty acids and Vitamin E that are good for bone, skin and hair health. It can be consumed in the form of chikki, laddoo, or chutney. (Image: Shutterstock)

Ginger | Ginger has oxidative and anti-inflammatory properties which can cure sore throat in winter. Apart from this, ginger also boosts the immune system and reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, digestive issues and nausea. (Image: Shutterstock)