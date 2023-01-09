Life insurance industry premium rises 10% in December — Here's how key insurers fared

SUMMARY
The life insurance premium advanced by 10 percent year-on-year in December, according to the provisional data released. The premium is 31 percent up in FY23 till December, the data said. Here is the round-up on how different life insurance companies fared
Private life insurance companies have seen a stronger growth in December premium at about 15 percent on a YoY basis and the retail APE is up about 16 percent.
For LIC, the December premium is just up about 4 percent, and the retail APE for LIC is up by 3 percent.
For HDFC Life, the December premium is down about 10 percent and the retail APE is up about 23 percent.
For Max Life Insurance, the December premium has just grown by about 2 percent and the retail APE is down about 10 percent.
For SBI Life Insurance, the December premium has grown by about 30 percent on a YoY basis and the retail APE has grown by about 31 percent.