These big Indian companies are preparing for a much higher interest rate hike by RBI



1 / 8 In one fell swoop, India’s Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das nullified the 40 basis point (bps) cut in repo rates – the key rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks – announced in March 2020. In an off-cycle policy announcement, RBI also hiked the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 bps to 4.5 percent. CRR hike will require banks to park more money with the RBI and leave them with less cash to loan out.



2 / 8 The RBI’s rate hike, hours before US Federal Reserve was to raise rates, was the first increase since August 2018. Though sudden, some of India’s big business houses were expecting rate hikes and are now preparing for much steeper increases. Many analysts expect RBI to hike rates by another 100-150 bps going forward. We take a look at what company chiefs are saying.



3 / 8 Uday Kotak, the executive vice-chairman and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said India needs a 100 bps hike in Fy23. "We are clearly in a never-normal world. Wolf of inflation was getting more entrenched, and there was clearly a need for RBI to move. I believe inflation will be a little higher, and so I won't be surprised if rates were hiked further,” he said.



4 / 8 Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said he expects further rate hikes. "But even if there is a 100 bps rate hike, the EMIs for Rs 1 crore loan typically goes up by Rs 5,000-6,000 per month, which given the way incomes are rising is something which consumers can absorb. It won't disturb the positive demand cycle in real estate," he said.



5 / 8 Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman of State Bank of India, said the hike in interest rates should not impact demand for loans as "the rate of salaries will probably be higher than the rate of EMIs. The CRR hike will suck liquidity worth Rs 85,000-87,000 crore out of the system. There is surplus liquidity of Rs 7.2 lakh crore, and it will not have a significant impact on any of the banks. However, it will improve the pricing of loans," he said.



6 / 8 Badrinivas NC, Head of Markets & Securities Service, Citi South Asia, said if inflation averages at 5.5 percent, we will need a 100-150 bps real rates cushion. “Higher rates might not have an immediate impact on credit. Won’t be surprised to see a 75 bps rate hike in June to reach the pre-pandemic level. The expectation is to get to 6.5-7 percent repo rate,” he said.



7 / 8 Rakesh Sharma, MD and CEO of IDBI Bank, expects Rs 1,000 crore of additional funds moving to Cash Reserve Ratio from IDBI Bank. He said the impact of the bank's restructured portfolio would be seen in FY23.