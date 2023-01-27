English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsfinance News

Kantar India Union Budget survey: Rising inflation, fear of job loss top concerns for Indians

Kantar India Union Budget survey: Rising inflation, fear of job loss top concerns for Indians

Kantar India Union Budget survey: Rising inflation, fear of job loss top concerns for Indians
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 27, 2023 11:04:15 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

World’s leading marketing data and analytics company, Kantar has released findings from its second edition of the India Union Budget survey. The survey maps consumer sentiments and expectations from the Union Budget 2023. According to the survey, the country is cautiously optimistic due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, an expected slowdown in Europe and US, and 9 Indian states heading into assembly polls in 2023. Here’s a look at some of the key highlights from the survey.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 12

Most urban Indians were happy with last year’s budget, with 73% claiming it positively impacted their household. Most optimistic was the businessmen/self-employed segment at 80%. (Image: Reuters)

55% of Indians want continued focus on healthcare in the 2023 Budget as well. The number however is significantly lower than last year’s 66%.
Image count2 / 12

55% of Indians want continued focus on healthcare in the 2023 Budget as well. The number however is significantly lower than last year’s 66%. (Image: Shutterstock)

50% believe the Indian economy will grow in 2023 as against 31% who feel there will be a slowdown. Non-metros at 54% are more optimistic as compared to metros.
Image count3 / 12

50% believe the Indian economy will grow in 2023 as against 31% who feel there will be a slowdown. Non-metros at 54% are more optimistic as compared to metros. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 12

55% believe that Sensex will hover around the 70,000 mark by year-end and a sizeable 40% expect it to cross 70,000 as well. This is more amongst the affluent (58%) and older 36-55year olds (54%). (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 12

The global economic slowdown and a potential resurgence of COVID are key areas of worry for Indians. Three out of 4 people are worried about rising inflation and want the government to introduce decisive measures to tackle the same. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 12

Every 1 in 4 Indians is also concerned about the threat of job layoff. This is relatively higher in the affluent (32%), older 36–55 year-olds (30%) and salaried classes (30%). (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 12

In terms of income tax, increasing the basic exemption limit from the current Rs 2.5 lakh is the most common expectation followed by the increase in the threshold limit of the highest tax slab rate of 30% from the current Rs 10 lakh. The former is notably higher amongst the salaried segment (42%) while the latter is expected more by businessmen/self-employed (37%) and older 36-55-year-olds (42%) segments. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 12

Two-thirds also want to see an increase in the tax rebate for investments under 80C. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 12

45% of consumers want an increase in rebate on medical/ health insurance. This is voiced more by the salaried segment at 49%. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 12

Incentivisation and infrastructural support for EVs is another area where the budget allocation is expected to increase. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count11 / 12

In terms of the new tax regime option, in 2022, 15% of Indians were undecided about its usage and benefits for them, which has now reduced to half at 8% in 2023. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count12 / 12

Over 50% claim to be in favour of the new tax regime now and this proportion is higher amongst the affluent (60%) and salaried segment (58%). (Image: Shutterstock)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

India’s foreign exchange reserves rise to near 6-month high

Next Article

Piyush Goyal | Higher GST mop-up partly due to rise in economic activity

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X